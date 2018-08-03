Psagot Investment House Ltd. Buys Shares of 932 Deere & Company (DE)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 646.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 4,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 30,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5,812.8% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 99,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,438,000 after purchasing an additional 97,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Deere & Company from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.70.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $142.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.91. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $112.87 and a 1 year high of $175.26.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.32%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company's Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, and nutrient management and soil preparation machinery.

