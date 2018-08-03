Prudential Public (PUK) and HANNOVER RUECK/S (HVRRY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Prudential Public (NYSE: PUK) and HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get Prudential Public alerts:

Prudential Public has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HANNOVER RUECK/S has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

1.6% of Prudential Public shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of HANNOVER RUECK/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Prudential Public and HANNOVER RUECK/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prudential Public N/A N/A N/A HANNOVER RUECK/S 5.62% 11.23% 1.65%

Dividends

Prudential Public pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. HANNOVER RUECK/S pays an annual dividend of $1.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Prudential Public pays out 46.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HANNOVER RUECK/S pays out 33.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Prudential Public and HANNOVER RUECK/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prudential Public 1 2 0 0 1.67 HANNOVER RUECK/S 0 1 1 0 2.50

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Prudential Public and HANNOVER RUECK/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prudential Public $111.53 billion 0.53 $4.25 billion $3.74 12.16 HANNOVER RUECK/S $19.66 billion 0.81 $1.08 billion $4.49 14.78

Prudential Public has higher revenue and earnings than HANNOVER RUECK/S. Prudential Public is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HANNOVER RUECK/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

HANNOVER RUECK/S beats Prudential Public on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Prudential Public Company Profile

Prudential plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business and mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services. It also provides fixed annuities, such as fixed interest rate, and fixed index and immediate annuities; variable annuities; and institutional products comprising guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements. In addition, the company offers savings and investment solutions; and unit-linked and collective investments, as well as corporate pension services that include auto-enrolment services. Further, it provides long-term products, which comprise pension products and annuities; investment bonds; with-profits savings and protection products; level, fixed increase, and RPI annuities; onshore and offshore bonds; and pension and flexi-income drawdown products, including corporate, individual pension, and flexi-access drawdown products. The company offers its products and services through an agency sales force together with various banks, brokers, local partners, independent insurance agents, independent broker-dealers, regional broker-dealers, warehouses, credit unions, and other financial institutions. Prudential plc was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

HANNOVER RUECK/S Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities. This segment also provides risk solutions for casualty and property, as well as for agricultural, livestock, and bloodstock businesses; aviation and space business; and marine and offshore energy business. The Life & Health Reinsurance segment offers, enhanced annuities, group life and health, guaranteed simplified issue, 60+, and Sharia-compliant Takaful reinsurance products, as well as micro insurance products. This segment also provides risk solutions in the areas of critical illness, disability, health, longevity, long term care, and mortality. In addition, it offers various financial solutions, including new-business financing; monetization of embedded value; reserve and solvency relief; and divestiture of non-core businesses. The company was formerly known as Hannover Rückversicherung AG and changed its name to Hannover Rück SE in March 2013. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in Hanover, Germany. Hannover Rück SE is a subsidiary of Talanx AG.

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.