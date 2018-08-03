Proxeus (XES) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $155,710.00

Proxeus (CURRENCY:XES) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 3rd. Proxeus has a market capitalization of $8.48 million and approximately $155,710.00 worth of Proxeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proxeus token can now be bought for about $0.0428 or 0.00000571 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, Qryptos and IDEX. Over the last week, Proxeus has traded 28% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005921 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003446 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00012419 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013364 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000417 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00374256 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00186487 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00021895 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00012875 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Proxeus Profile

Proxeus’ launch date was January 26th, 2018. Proxeus’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,240,350 tokens. The Reddit community for Proxeus is /r/proxeus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proxeus’ official website is proxeus.com . Proxeus’ official Twitter account is @proxeusapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Proxeus is medium.com/@proxeusapp_4423

Proxeus Token Trading

Proxeus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Qryptos, Radar Relay and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proxeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proxeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proxeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

