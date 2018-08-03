Procter & Gamble Co Expected to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share (PG)

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Procter & Gamble in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Procter & Gamble’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

PG has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Procter & Gamble to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.32.

Shares of Procter & Gamble opened at $82.00 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a market capitalization of $203.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58. Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $70.73 and a 1 year high of $94.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be given a $0.7172 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 68.01%.

In other news, insider Gary A. Coombe sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $113,528.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,698.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ciserani Giovanni sold 12,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $931,551.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,062 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,629.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,863 shares of company stock worth $1,455,353 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.74% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products.

