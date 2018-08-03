ProAssurance (PRA) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

PRA has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $52.00 price objective on shares of ProAssurance and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of ProAssurance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProAssurance from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Boenning Scattergood restated a hold rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill restated a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.75.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PRA traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.65. 582,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,591. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. ProAssurance has a 12-month low of $34.95 and a 12-month high of $63.45.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $201.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.42 million. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. equities research analysts predict that ProAssurance will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 22nd were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 21st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is 61.39%.

In other ProAssurance news, Director Magnus James Gorrie bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.20 per share, with a total value of $78,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,855.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,207,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $402,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,840,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,247,000 after acquiring an additional 97,038 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after acquiring an additional 103,684 shares during the period. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments. It offers professional liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities; professional liability insurance for attorneys; liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks; and workers' compensation insurance for employers, groups, and associations.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.