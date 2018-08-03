Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,359 Shares of Cintas Co. (CTAS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $22,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $500,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 885,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,074,000 after buying an additional 170,477 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 14,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,161,000 after purchasing an additional 34,965 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

In related news, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 11,500 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.96, for a total value of $2,023,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 106,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,814,698.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $188.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a report on Sunday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “$192.53” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.73.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $208.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $130.09 and a 12 month high of $210.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.10. Cintas had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services; First Aid and Safety Services; and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.