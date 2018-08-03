Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. to Post FY2018 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (APTS)

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2018 earnings estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities in a report released on Wednesday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst J. Lykins now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.46. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($1.00). Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $96.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. B. Riley set a $16.00 price target on Preferred Apartment Communities and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $16.00 price target on Preferred Apartment Communities and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities opened at $16.95 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $663.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Preferred Apartment Communities has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $22.71.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 58.2% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 9,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 90.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 135.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS), or the Company, is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to acquire and operate multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. As part of our business strategy, we may enter into forward purchase contracts or purchase options for to-be-built multifamily communities and we may make real estate related loans, provide deposit arrangements or provide performance assurances, as may be necessary or appropriate, in connection with the development of multifamily communities and other properties.

