Post Holdings Inc (POST) Holdings Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 285,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Post were worth $21,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Post by 113.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post in the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post in the first quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Post in the first quarter worth approximately $384,000.

Get Post alerts:

Shares of Post opened at $86.68 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of -0.13. Post Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $70.66 and a 12-month high of $90.00.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Post had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on POST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Citigroup set a $105.00 price target on shares of Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Post in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Post currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

In related news, Director David P. Skarie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $192,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,493 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,861.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells ready-to-eat cereal and hot cereal, egg, refrigerated potato, cheese and other dairy case, and pasta products; and markets and distributes ready-to-drink beverages, bars, powders and other nutritional supplements.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.