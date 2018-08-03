Polybius Price Tops $2.34 on Major Exchanges (PLBT)

Polybius (CURRENCY:PLBT) traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. One Polybius token can now be purchased for approximately $2.34 or 0.00031593 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox, HitBTC and Livecoin. Polybius has a total market cap of $9.30 million and approximately $13,306.00 worth of Polybius was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polybius has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005920 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003457 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00012310 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013460 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000411 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00374034 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00188650 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00022138 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00012705 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Polybius Profile

Polybius was first traded on March 30th, 2017. Polybius’ total supply is 3,969,565 tokens. Polybius’ official website is polybius.io . Polybius’ official Twitter account is @PolybiusBank

Polybius Token Trading

Polybius can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polybius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polybius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polybius using one of the exchanges listed above.

