Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pluristem Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Pluristem Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 6th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pluristem Therapeutics.
Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08.
NASDAQ PSTI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.25. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,773. Pluristem Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $2.12. The company has a market cap of $137.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.32.
Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile
Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.
Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pluristem Therapeutics (PSTI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.