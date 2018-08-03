Plc Glaxosmithkline Acquires 148,818 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Stock

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) insider Plc Glaxosmithkline bought 148,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $1,636,998.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Plc Glaxosmithkline also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 17th, Plc Glaxosmithkline bought 80,000 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00.
- On Monday, July 2nd, Plc Glaxosmithkline bought 269,230 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $3,499,990.00.
Shares of GSK stock opened at $40.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $34.52 and a 12-month high of $42.36. The firm has a market cap of $103.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.84.
Several equities research analysts have commented on GSK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, April 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Shore Capital raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 62.1% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 45,411 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 17,398 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 6.0% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 26,534 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 42.4% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 15,377 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. TNB Financial increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 7.6% during the second quarter. TNB Financial now owns 37,895 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 5.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 849,604 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,234,000 after purchasing an additional 47,147 shares in the last quarter. 11.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile
GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.
