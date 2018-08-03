Plc Glaxosmithkline Acquires 148,818 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Stock

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) insider Plc Glaxosmithkline bought 148,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $1,636,998.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Plc Glaxosmithkline also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 17th, Plc Glaxosmithkline bought 80,000 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00.

On Monday, July 2nd, Plc Glaxosmithkline bought 269,230 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $3,499,990.00.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $40.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $34.52 and a 12-month high of $42.36. The firm has a market cap of $103.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.84.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 159.74%. The company had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GSK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, April 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Shore Capital raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 62.1% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 45,411 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 17,398 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 6.0% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 26,534 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 42.4% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 15,377 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. TNB Financial increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 7.6% during the second quarter. TNB Financial now owns 37,895 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 5.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 849,604 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,234,000 after purchasing an additional 47,147 shares in the last quarter. 11.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

