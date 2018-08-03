Playags Inc (AGS) Receives $27.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Playags Inc (NYSE:AGS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

AGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Playags from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Playags to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Playags from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Playags from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Playags in the second quarter worth about $5,023,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Playags by 26.8% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 774,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,953,000 after purchasing an additional 163,772 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Playags by 21.1% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 908,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,591,000 after purchasing an additional 158,250 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playags in the second quarter worth about $12,247,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Playags in the first quarter worth about $12,030,000.

Shares of Playags traded up $1.45, reaching $30.20, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . 12,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.80 million and a P/E ratio of -14.82. Playags has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $29.81.

Playags (NYSE:AGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $72.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Playags will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Playags

PlayAGS, Inc designs and supplies electronic gaming machines (EGMs), and other products and services for the gaming industry in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: EGMs, Table Products, and Interactive. The EGM segment offers various video slot titles, which include ICON, Halo, Colossal Diamonds cabinet, and Orion; and conversion kits that allow existing game titles to be converted to other game titles offered within that operating platform.

