Playags (AGS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Playags (NYSE:AGS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $72.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Playags traded up $0.49, hitting $28.75, on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. 192,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,852. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. Playags has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $29.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.82.

AGS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Playags from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Playags to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Playags from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Playags from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

PlayAGS, Inc designs and supplies electronic gaming machines (EGMs), and other products and services for the gaming industry in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: EGMs, Table Products, and Interactive. The EGM segment offers various video slot titles, which include ICON, Halo, Colossal Diamonds cabinet, and Orion; and conversion kits that allow existing game titles to be converted to other game titles offered within that operating platform.

