Playags (AGS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2018 // No Comments

Playags (NYSE:AGS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $72.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Playags traded up $0.49, hitting $28.75, on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. 192,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,852. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. Playags has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $29.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.82.

AGS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Playags from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Playags to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Playags from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Playags from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

About Playags

PlayAGS, Inc designs and supplies electronic gaming machines (EGMs), and other products and services for the gaming industry in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: EGMs, Table Products, and Interactive. The EGM segment offers various video slot titles, which include ICON, Halo, Colossal Diamonds cabinet, and Orion; and conversion kits that allow existing game titles to be converted to other game titles offered within that operating platform.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors

Receive News & Ratings for Playags Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playags and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply