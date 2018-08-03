Plant Health Care (PHC) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Plant Health Care (LON:PHC) in a report released on Monday morning.

Shares of Plant Health Care opened at GBX 16.60 ($0.22) on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Plant Health Care has a twelve month low of GBX 13.40 ($0.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 35 ($0.46).

Plant Health Care Company Profile

Plant Health Care plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides patent-protected biological products for the agriculture industry in the Americas, Mexico, and rest of world. It offers products to enhance the health, vigor, and yield of field crops, such as corn, soybeans, cotton, and rice, as well as specialty crops, including fruits and vegetables.

