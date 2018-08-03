PJT Partners (PJT) PT Set at $62.00 by Sandler O’Neill

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) has been given a $62.00 price objective by Sandler O’Neill in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Sandler O’Neill’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Bank of America downgraded PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT stock opened at $57.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 0.43. PJT Partners has a 1 year low of $35.47 and a 1 year high of $60.82.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.20. PJT Partners had a positive return on equity of 29.64% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $130.67 million for the quarter. equities research analysts expect that PJT Partners will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,260,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,128,000 after acquiring an additional 35,406 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PJT Partners by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,163,000 after buying an additional 106,287 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PJT Partners by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 306,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,349,000 after buying an additional 183,473 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in PJT Partners by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 203,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,899,000 after buying an additional 18,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in PJT Partners by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 197,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,913,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.