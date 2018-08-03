Pitney Bowes (PBI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 138.42% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Pitney Bowes updated its FY18 guidance to $1.15-1.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PBI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.20. The company had a trading volume of 154,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,825. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.04. Pitney Bowes has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $14.80.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group set a $12.00 price target on shares of Pitney Bowes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Pitney Bowes to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Pitney Bowes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

In other Pitney Bowes news, insider Marc Bradley Lautenbach bought 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.02 per share, with a total value of $100,122.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 97,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stanley J. Sutula III bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.82 per share, for a total transaction of $88,200.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $88,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 2nd quarter valued at $434,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the second quarter worth $514,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 371.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 966,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,287,000 after purchasing an additional 761,706 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 130.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 216,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 122,220 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small & Medium Business Solutions; Enterprise Business Solutions; and Digital Commerce Solutions.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.