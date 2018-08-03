Pitney Bowes Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (PBI)

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1875 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%.

Pitney Bowes has a dividend payout ratio of 63.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pitney Bowes to earn $1.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.6%.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PBI opened at $8.22 on Friday. Pitney Bowes has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $14.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.04.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 138.42%. The firm had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group set a $12.00 target price on shares of Pitney Bowes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Pitney Bowes to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

In related news, insider Marc Bradley Lautenbach purchased 11,100 shares of Pitney Bowes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,122.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 97,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,697.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stanley J. Sutula III purchased 10,000 shares of Pitney Bowes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.82 per share, with a total value of $88,200.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small & Medium Business Solutions; Enterprise Business Solutions; and Digital Commerce Solutions.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.