Piper Jaffray Companies Reiterates Hold Rating for Transocean (RIG)

Transocean (NYSE:RIG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $13.20 price target on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective points to a potential upside of 3.04% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Transocean’s Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.96) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RIG. Citigroup lowered their price target on Transocean from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $16.00 price target on Transocean and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. R. F. Lafferty increased their target price on Transocean from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Transocean has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.24.

RIG opened at $12.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Transocean has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $14.34.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $790.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.68 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 99.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Transocean will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP David A. Tonnel sold 7,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $102,713.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,702.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,816 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 63,556 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 15.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 766,230 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $7,586,000 after purchasing an additional 99,900 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 56,355 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 11,454 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 100.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,400 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 18.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 343,550 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 53,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 20, 2018, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 47 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 27 ultra-deepwater floaters, 12 harsh environment floaters, 2 deepwater floaters, 6 midwater floaters, and 2 high-specification jackups.

