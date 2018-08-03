Piper Jaffray Companies Raises Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) Price Target to $85.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its target price increased by Piper Jaffray Companies to $85.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target indicates a potential upside of 6.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.67 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical opened at $79.58 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $41.67 and a 12 month high of $87.33. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.93.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by $1.02. The company had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.72) EPS. research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $87,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 1,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $102,985.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,275,942 in the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,246.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologics product candidate includes Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

