Piper Jaffray Companies (PJC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company.

PJC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Piper Jaffray Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine cut Piper Jaffray Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Piper Jaffray Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th.

Shares of Piper Jaffray Companies opened at $77.50 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. Piper Jaffray Companies has a 52-week low of $52.75 and a 52-week high of $99.80. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.24). Piper Jaffray Companies had a negative net margin of 9.68% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $173.48 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

