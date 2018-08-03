Pioneer Energy Services (PES) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land contract drilling services and production services to independent and major oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company’s Drilling Services division provides contract land drilling services to operators in Texas, Louisiana, Mid-Continent, Rocky Mountain, and Appalachian regions; and in Colombia. Pioneer also provides well servicing, wireline, coiled tubing and fishing and rental services to producers in the U.S. Gulf Coast, offshore Gulf of Mexico, Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions through its Production Services Segment. Pioneer Energy Services Corp., formerly known as Pioneer Drilling Company, is based in San Antonio, Texas. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pioneer Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Pioneer Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Energy Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.35.

NYSE:PES opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. Pioneer Energy Services has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.92.

Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $154.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.84 million. Pioneer Energy Services had a negative net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 21.71%. research analysts forecast that Pioneer Energy Services will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Pioneer Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Pioneer Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $504,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Pioneer Energy Services by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 178,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 102,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Pioneer Energy Services by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 90,968 shares during the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Energy Services Company Profile

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies in the United States and Colombia. The company offers contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Eagle Ford, Permian Basin, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia.

