PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock (PF) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock (NYSE:PF) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.85-2.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.91.

Shares of PF traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.69. 107,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,811,036. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.42. PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock has a 12-month low of $52.25 and a 12-month high of $70.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock (NYSE:PF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $741.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.29 million. PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. analysts predict that PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 11th. PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PF shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on shares of PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank set a $66.00 target price on shares of PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Barkley sold 9,136 shares of PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total value of $571,639.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark L. Schiller sold 5,323 shares of PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $337,637.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,941 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,657 over the last 90 days. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinnacle Foods Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded convenience food products in North America. It operates through four segments: Frozen, Grocery, Boulder, and Specialty. The Frozen segment offers frozen vegetables, frozen complete bagged meals, frozen prepared seafood, frozen and refrigerated bagels, frozen pizza, and full-calorie single-serve frozen dinners and entrées under the Birds Eye, Birds Eye Voila!, Van de Kamp's, Mrs.

