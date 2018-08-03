PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock (PF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock (NYSE:PF) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PF. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank set a $66.00 target price on PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.
PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock opened at $66.34 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.42. PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock has a 1-year low of $52.25 and a 1-year high of $70.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
In other news, EVP Michael J. Barkley sold 9,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total transaction of $571,639.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark L. Schiller sold 5,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $337,637.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,941 shares of company stock worth $1,253,657. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PF. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock by 299,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.
About PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock
Pinnacle Foods Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded convenience food products in North America. It operates through four segments: Frozen, Grocery, Boulder, and Specialty. The Frozen segment offers frozen vegetables, frozen complete bagged meals, frozen prepared seafood, frozen and refrigerated bagels, frozen pizza, and full-calorie single-serve frozen dinners and entrées under the Birds Eye, Birds Eye Voila!, Van de Kamp's, Mrs.
Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.