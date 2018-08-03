PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock (PF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock (NYSE:PF) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PF. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank set a $66.00 target price on PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Get PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock alerts:

PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock opened at $66.34 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.42. PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock has a 1-year low of $52.25 and a 1-year high of $70.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock (NYSE:PF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $741.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.29 million. PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 17.93%. PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Barkley sold 9,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total transaction of $571,639.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark L. Schiller sold 5,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $337,637.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,941 shares of company stock worth $1,253,657. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PF. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock by 299,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

About PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock

Pinnacle Foods Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded convenience food products in North America. It operates through four segments: Frozen, Grocery, Boulder, and Specialty. The Frozen segment offers frozen vegetables, frozen complete bagged meals, frozen prepared seafood, frozen and refrigerated bagels, frozen pizza, and full-calorie single-serve frozen dinners and entrées under the Birds Eye, Birds Eye Voila!, Van de Kamp's, Mrs.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.