PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock (PF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock (NYSE:PF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $741.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.29 million. PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock updated its FY18 guidance to $2.85-2.95 EPS.

PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock traded up $0.44, hitting $66.78, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,637,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,038. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock has a 12 month low of $52.25 and a 12 month high of $70.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 12th were given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 11th. PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

In other PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock news, EVP Mark L. Schiller sold 5,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $337,637.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael J. Barkley sold 9,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total value of $571,639.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,941 shares of company stock worth $1,253,657. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PF shares. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank set a $66.00 price target on shares of PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

About PINNACLE FOODS INC Common Stock

Pinnacle Foods Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded convenience food products in North America. It operates through four segments: Frozen, Grocery, Boulder, and Specialty. The Frozen segment offers frozen vegetables, frozen complete bagged meals, frozen prepared seafood, frozen and refrigerated bagels, frozen pizza, and full-calorie single-serve frozen dinners and entrées under the Birds Eye, Birds Eye Voila!, Van de Kamp's, Mrs.

