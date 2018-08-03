PinkCoin Price Reaches $0.0084 (PINK)

PinkCoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 22.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. PinkCoin has a market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $49,024.00 worth of PinkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PinkCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Trade By Trade. In the last seven days, PinkCoin has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.71 or 0.02966488 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000776 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004800 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002888 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000049 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00001278 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000042 BTC.

PinkCoin Coin Profile

PinkCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. PinkCoin’s total supply is 408,222,949 coins and its circulating supply is 382,962,513 coins. The Reddit community for PinkCoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PinkCoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . PinkCoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . PinkCoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

PinkCoin Coin Trading

PinkCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Bittrex, Cryptohub, Poloniex, Cryptopia and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PinkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PinkCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PinkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

