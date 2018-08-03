Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (PNE) Insider Robert Disbrow Sells 25,000 Shares

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) insider Robert Disbrow sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.43, for a total transaction of C$10,750.00.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

On Monday, June 11th, Robert Disbrow acquired 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 2nd, Robert Disbrow acquired 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,500.00.

PNE opened at C$0.40 on Friday. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$0.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.72.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.03). Pine Cliff Energy had a negative net margin of 126.46% and a negative return on equity of 69.00%. The firm had revenue of C$29.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$33.20 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Pine Cliff Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$0.35 to C$0.50 in a research note on Friday, July 20th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.30 to C$0.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.30 to C$0.35 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Pine Cliff Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.45.

About Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern core area and Edson core area; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.