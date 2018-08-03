PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0807 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th.

PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO High Income Fund opened at $8.79 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. PIMCO High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.19 and a twelve month high of $8.80.

There is no company description available for PIMCO High Income Fund.

