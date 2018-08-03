Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in MGIC Investment Corp. (MTG)

Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 32,816 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth about $64,928,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. bought a new stake in MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth about $55,644,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 68.6% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,867,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386,625 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth about $29,275,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 75.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,373,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,359 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $12.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.87. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $282.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.97 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 43.85% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

MGIC Investment declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MTG shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $18.00 price objective on shares of MGIC Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MGIC Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

