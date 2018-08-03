Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in eBay Inc (EBAY)

Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 71.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,427 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 102,027 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 27,246 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 13.7% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,193 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its holdings in eBay by 2.7% during the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 51,978 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 1.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 78,879 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in eBay by 8.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,281 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

In related news, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 9,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $352,200.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,478.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 35,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,353,978.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,060,358. 6.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on EBAY. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “$34.11” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

eBay opened at $33.22 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. eBay Inc has a 12-month low of $32.85 and a 12-month high of $46.99. The stock has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The e-commerce company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. eBay had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.