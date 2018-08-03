Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 11,800 Shares of Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 329,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises 2.0% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $28,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 3,033.3% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 259.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total transaction of $169,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,669.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Zoetis opened at $91.43 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Zoetis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.50 and a fifty-two week high of $91.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Zoetis had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 68.51%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, April 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Hilliard Lyons downgraded shares of Zoetis to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.80.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets veterinary vaccines and medicines in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

