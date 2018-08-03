Picton Mahoney Asset Management Boosts Stake in Camden Property Trust (CPT)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Camden Property Trust accounts for about 1.2% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.20% of Camden Property Trust worth $17,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 11,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

In other news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $198,282.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,746.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 11,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total value of $999,293.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 261,535 shares in the company, valued at $23,715,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

CPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.71.

CPT opened at $92.48 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $78.19 and a 1-year high of $96.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.72). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $230.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.99%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 158 properties containing 54,181 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.