Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Upgraded by Capital One Financial to Overweight

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) was upgraded by Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

DOC has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

Physicians Realty Trust opened at $16.12 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.45. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $14.13 and a 1-year high of $19.07.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $106.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.60 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 1.75%. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 244,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares in the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $740,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,290,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,504,000 after acquiring an additional 753,762 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,864,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,602,000 after acquiring an additional 954,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 183,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 15,702 shares in the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

