Photronics, Inc. (PLAB) VP Christopher J. Progler Sells 5,300 Shares

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) VP Christopher J. Progler sold 5,300 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $47,435.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 92,400 shares in the company, valued at $826,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Photronics traded up $0.05, reaching $9.10, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 282,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,596. The company has a market capitalization of $629.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $10.60.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $130.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.17 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 5.33%. Photronics’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. equities analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Photronics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, July 6th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub raised Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Photronics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 26,902 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 466,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 60,433 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 160.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 219,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 135,082 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,030,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,783,000 after acquiring an additional 231,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 328.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 33,567 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

