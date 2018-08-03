Phoenix Investments Holdings L Sells 3,000 Shares of Marcus & Millichap Inc (MMI) Stock

Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) major shareholder Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $120,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,532,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,752,298.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Phoenix Investments Holdings L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 27th, Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 8,000 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $325,440.00.

On Wednesday, July 25th, Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 50,000 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $2,025,500.00.

On Monday, July 23rd, Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 27,300 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $1,095,003.00.

On Wednesday, July 18th, Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 123,425 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $5,002,415.25.

On Thursday, June 14th, Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 50,000 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $1,916,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 12th, Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 90,303 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $3,478,471.56.

On Thursday, June 7th, Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 114,624 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $4,377,490.56.

On Friday, June 1st, Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 7,029 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total transaction of $261,267.93.

On Monday, June 4th, Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 86,056 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $3,222,797.20.

On Wednesday, May 30th, Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 108,500 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $4,099,130.00.

Marcus & Millichap opened at $39.66 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. Marcus & Millichap Inc has a 1-year low of $24.34 and a 1-year high of $41.45.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $174.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.85 million. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. analysts expect that Marcus & Millichap Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMI. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Marcus & Millichap to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 15,785 shares in the last quarter. 46.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage firm, provides investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

