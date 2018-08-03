Phibro Animal Health Corp (PAHC) Position Lessened by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 12.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,068,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,821,000 after buying an additional 330,614 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,153,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 482,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,164,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 419,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,070,000 after buying an additional 164,424 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 6.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 370,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,702,000 after buying an additional 23,172 shares during the period. 48.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Phibro Animal Health news, insider Jack Bendheim sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $568,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bfi Co., Llc sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $117,234.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 323,470 shares of company stock worth $15,091,537. 51.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phibro Animal Health opened at $49.05 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. Phibro Animal Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $32.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $209.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.03 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 39.91%. Phibro Animal Health’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAHC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.83.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals comprising poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

