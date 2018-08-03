PG&E (PCG) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.25

Headlines about PG&E (NYSE:PCG) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. PG&E earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.8142657287549 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PG&E from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Citigroup set a $46.00 price objective on PG&E and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on PG&E from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.54.

PG&E opened at $42.31 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. PG&E has a 12-month low of $37.30 and a 12-month high of $71.57. The company has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. equities analysts expect that PG&E will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,200 circuit miles of distribution lines, 59 transmission switching substations, and 605 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 19,200 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 92 electric transmission substations.

