Pfizer (PFE) PT Raised to $43.00 at Bank of America

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Bank of America from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Bank of America’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PFE. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $39.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.92.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $39.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $239.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $32.32 and a 1 year high of $40.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 42.35%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Laurie J. Olson sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $692,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,573.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Susman sold 40,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total value of $1,502,980.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,783,131.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 551,357 shares of company stock worth $20,570,740 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

