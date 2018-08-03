Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Holdings Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,174,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,998,981 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 0.7% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.79% of Pfizer worth $1,674,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.92.

Shares of Pfizer opened at $39.65 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com . The company has a market capitalization of $237.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.32 and a 52 week high of $40.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 42.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.32%.

In other Pfizer news, Director W Don Cornwell sold 5,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $190,117.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ian C. Read sold 486,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $18,185,092.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,803,090.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 551,357 shares of company stock valued at $20,570,740. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

