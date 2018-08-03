Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (PFV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) in a report published on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. equinet set a €162.00 ($190.59) price target on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Commerzbank set a €167.00 ($196.47) price target on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Oddo Bhf set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €162.29 ($190.93).

Get Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology alerts:

PFV traded up €1.10 ($1.29) during trading on Thursday, hitting €131.10 ($154.24). The stock had a trading volume of 34,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,223. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a one year low of €101.60 ($119.53) and a one year high of €175.40 ($206.35).

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.