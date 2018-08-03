Personal Capital Advisors Corp Increases Stake in SYSCO Co. (SYY)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 16.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 236,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,616 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $16,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the first quarter worth $50,934,000. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the second quarter worth $55,998,000. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 166.6% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,032,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,904,000 after purchasing an additional 645,151 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 14.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,552,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,878,000 after purchasing an additional 590,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the second quarter worth $24,275,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.82.

In other news, insider Paul T. Moskowitz sold 15,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $981,312.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,732,992. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,278,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $150,729,025.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,657 shares in the company, valued at $308,013.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,139,967 shares of company stock worth $207,678,767 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

SYSCO opened at $68.04 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44. SYSCO Co. has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $71.97. The firm has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.56.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.06%.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, Bahamas, Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Ireland, Belgium, Spain, and Luxembourg.

