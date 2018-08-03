Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $12.55 Million Holdings in California Water Service Group (CWT)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp trimmed its position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,795 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned 0.67% of California Water Service Group worth $12,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in California Water Service Group during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in California Water Service Group during the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of California Water Service Group opened at $40.90 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 0.61. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $172.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.30 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CWT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.60.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

