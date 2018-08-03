Personal Capital Advisors Corp Buys 40,829 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (WM)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 281,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,829 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $22,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $125,649,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 197.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,182,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,281 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Waste Management by 60.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,488,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,315,000 after purchasing an additional 934,344 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 133.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,474,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,064,000 after purchasing an additional 842,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $35,468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.22.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $90.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $90.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waste Management news, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total transaction of $33,787.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,679.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

