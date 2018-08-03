Pershing Gold (PGLC) Earns Media Impact Rating of 0.06

News headlines about Pershing Gold (NASDAQ:PGLC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pershing Gold earned a news impact score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 44.9864649798791 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PGLC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pershing Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.75 target price on shares of Pershing Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Pershing Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th.

NASDAQ:PGLC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.41. The company had a trading volume of 66,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,377. Pershing Gold has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.31. The company has a market cap of $49.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.72.

Pershing Gold (NASDAQ:PGLC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. equities analysts predict that Pershing Gold will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pershing Gold news, Director Barry C. Honig acquired 14,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $25,160.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,395,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,096,476. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barry C. Honig acquired 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,395,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 367,783 shares of company stock valued at $696,349. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

About Pershing Gold

Pershing Gold Corporation explores for, develops, and mines gold and precious metals in Nevada. It focuses on the exploration of the Relief Canyon properties covering an area of approximately 29,000 acres located in Pershing County in northwestern Nevada. The Relief Canyon properties include approximately 1,056 owned unpatented mining claims, 120 owned millsite claims, 143 leased unpatented mining claims, and 4,127 acres of leased and 3,739 acres of subleased private lands.

