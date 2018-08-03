Perficient (PRFT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $121.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.19 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Perficient updated its Q3 guidance to $0.38-0.41 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $1.45-1.55 EPS.
Perficient traded down $0.19, reaching $26.49, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 130,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Perficient has a 52-week low of $16.96 and a 52-week high of $27.90.
PRFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.
About Perficient
Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.
