Perficient (PRFT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $121.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.19 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Perficient updated its Q3 guidance to $0.38-0.41 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $1.45-1.55 EPS.

Perficient traded down $0.19, reaching $26.49, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 130,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Perficient has a 52-week low of $16.96 and a 52-week high of $27.90.

PRFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

In related news, COO Kathryn J. Henely sold 41,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $1,008,378.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 234,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,665,325.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Jeffrey S. Davis sold 45,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $1,201,515.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 229,093 shares of company stock valued at $5,862,311 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

