Perficient (PRFT) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine cut Perficient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Perficient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Perficient stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,130. Perficient has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $27.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $923.77 million, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.66.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Perficient had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $121.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Perficient will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $38,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kathryn J. Henely sold 41,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $1,008,378.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 234,298 shares in the company, valued at $5,665,325.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 229,093 shares of company stock worth $5,862,311. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Perficient by 131.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 607,772 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $13,930,000 after acquiring an additional 344,959 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Perficient by 194.2% in the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 189,352 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Perficient by 107.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 202,798 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after acquiring an additional 105,106 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Perficient in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,716,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Perficient by 155.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 138,194 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 84,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

