Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PEBO. ValuEngine lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Hovde Group set a $39.00 price target on Peoples Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp traded down $0.79, hitting $36.10, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 1,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,588. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Peoples Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.55 and a 52 week high of $39.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.70 million, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $46.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.56 million. research analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEBO. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $4,140,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,291,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,137,000 after buying an additional 77,563 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 168,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after buying an additional 66,839 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,409,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,956,000 after buying an additional 57,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 91.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 35,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

