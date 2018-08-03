Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) Stake Increased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,578,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 192,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,544,000 after acquiring an additional 87,186 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth about $558,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $50.93 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $54.83. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAG. Guggenheim set a $53.00 target price on Penske Automotive Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Penske Automotive Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Penske Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $242,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director H Brian Thompson purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.51 per share, with a total value of $194,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 40.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

