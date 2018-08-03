PennyMac Financial Services (PFSI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $244.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.49 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 3.67%.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.95. The company had a trading volume of 376,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,761. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.63. PennyMac Financial Services has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $25.20.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Matthew Botein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $96,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 156,217 shares of company stock worth $3,133,426 in the last ninety days. 45.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Barclays set a $24.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.