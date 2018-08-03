Penn National Gaming, Inc (PENN) Director Jane Scaccetti Acquires 750 Shares of Stock

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) Director Jane Scaccetti acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.39 per share, for a total transaction of $23,542.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,105.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jane Scaccetti also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

On Monday, June 4th, Jane Scaccetti acquired 700 shares of Penn National Gaming stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.99 per share, for a total transaction of $23,793.00.

Shares of Penn National Gaming traded up $0.66, hitting $32.30, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 37,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,307. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $36.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -138.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 237.78% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $826.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the second quarter worth about $5,531,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 10.1% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 83,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 30.4% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 20,339 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 32.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 24,013 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PENN. Bank of America increased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $36.50 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. BidaskClub cut Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Nomura increased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.27.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through Northeast, South/West, and Midwest segments. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 27 facilities in 17 jurisdictions, including California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, West Virginia, and Ontario, Canada.

See Also: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.