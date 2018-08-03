Peel Hunt Reiterates “Add” Rating for Telecom plus (TEP)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Telecom plus (LON:TEP) in a research report released on Monday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Telecom plus from GBX 1,350 ($17.74) to GBX 1,250 ($16.42) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Telecom plus currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,367 ($17.96).

LON TEP opened at GBX 1,044 ($13.72) on Monday. Telecom plus has a 52 week low of GBX 1,035 ($13.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,342 ($17.63).

Telecom plus (LON:TEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 19th. The company reported GBX 55.10 ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 56.90 ($0.75) by GBX (1.80) (($0.02)). Telecom plus had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 4.69%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share. This represents a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Telecom plus’s previous dividend of $24.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 12th.

Telecom plus Company Profile

Telecom Plus PLC provides a range of utility services to residential and small business customers in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Customer Acquisition and Customer Management. The Customer Acquisition segment sells a range of equipment, such as mobile phone handsets and wireless Internet routers.

